Several Orillia schools in hold and secure for reports of bears nearby
Police placed four Orillia schools in a hold and secure for reports of a bear and her cub in the city's north end.
Police say Orchard Park Public School, Orillia Secondary School, Lions Oval Public School, and Samuel-De-Champlain are in the hold and secure as a precaution Monday afternoon.
Provincial police said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is at the scene on South Street hoping to relocate the animals that climbed a tree in a park.
HOLD AND SECURE
The safety measure is a response to a threat or incident in the general vicinity of a school, but not necessarily on school property.
All exterior doors are locked during a hold and secure, with no one permitted in or out of the building, but regular school routines continue indoors.
