Several officers surround Barrie home for armed robbery investigation, multiple arrests

Police arrested multiple people after surrounding a home in the north end of Barrie for an investigation on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers established a perimeter around the Hewitt Place residence following a call about a robbery.

A video provided to CTV News shows multiple cruisers, officers and tactical support unit members outside the home.

Officers arrested four young males whose ages were not provided, plus three adults - two men and a woman.

After the suspects were taken to police headquarters, officers got warrants to search the home for evidence.

The suspects face charges of armed robbery, robbery with violence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police noted this was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to public safety.

It's unclear if the suspects were known to the homeowners or if anyone else was in the home at the time.