BARRIE -- It's a big day for anyone looking to get out on the water as many town-operated docks and boat launches finally open for the season.

Barrie, Innisfil, Penetanguishene and Tiny Township have opened to boaters.

The Barrie Marina started lifting vessels as early as seven on Friday morning after a three-week delay.

"When I got here at 7:30, there was a lineup of boats to Lakeshore Avenue," says Rob Walters, City of Barrie Marina and Waterfront Facilities.

The marina has several safety measures in place, including sanitizing touchpoints and limiting the number of boats on the fuel dock.

Walters says he's just glad to be back in business.

"Everybody's happy. The weather's great," he says.

The city of Barrie anticipates this weekend to be a busy one, with more people eager to get out on the water.

With the waves of excitement comes a warning from the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP marine unit will be out in full force patrolling to ensure proper safety and protocols are being followed on the water.

According to provincial police, more than 60 warnings and tickets were handed out for various offences on the water.