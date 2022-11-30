Several local men charged in online child exploitation investigation

Several local men are among the 107 people facing child exploitation-related charges across the province following an investigation into child abuse online.

Provincial police launched Project Maverick, conducting 277 investigations, resulting in a total of 428 charges.

Among those charged are seven residents from Aurora, Beeton, Barrie (2), Collingwood, Victoria Harbour, and Huntsville.

The OPP says there are 175 ongoing investigations which could result in additional charges.

Throughout the investigation, police say 61 child victims were identified, and another 60 were safeguarded.

Project Maverick is a collaboration of 27 participating police agencies, including Barrie, Durham, Toronto, and York.