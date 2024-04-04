BARRIE
Barrie

    • Several firearms stolen during break-in at Innisfil home

    South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS/Twitter) South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS/Twitter)
    Police are investigating after several firearms were stolen during a break-in at a home in Innisfil.

    It's believed the suspect(s) broke into the residence on Raynor Court sometime between Saturday evening and Wednesday morning.

    No one was home at the time.

    Police say the suspect(s) took six non-restricted firearms, including:

    • Remington 1100 12 gauge shotgun
    • Beretta 682 under-over 12 gauge shotgun
    • Remington 7400 30-06 semi-automatic rifle
    • Tikka M595 .300 bolt-action rifle
    • Remington 22 caliber semi-automatic rifle
    • Gamo .177 high-velocity pellet rifle

    South Simcoe police urge anyone with information on the break-in and theft to contact the authorities immediately by calling 705-436-2141 or via email.

