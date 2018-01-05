

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





Winter weather is wreaking havoc on the roads in Clearview Township.

The OPP is reporting numerous collisions in the area, including a police cruiser that was hit on Highway 26. No injuries have been reported.

There are several road closures in the township including:

Highway 26 between Klondike Park Drive and Stayner

County Road 91 between Highway 26 and Highway 124

27-28 Sideroad Nottawasaga between County Road 7 and Highway 26

County Road 42 between Highway 26 and County Road 9

Police say there are also several collisions on secondary roads due to the road colures. The OPP are urging drivers to avoid travel in the area if possible.

The poor road conditions have also forced Clearview Public Transit to temporarily suspend bus service.

Stayner Memorial Arena has opened for anyone stranded in the area.