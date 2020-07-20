BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has closed several beaches in Ramara Township and one in Midland.

The following beaches are closed because of significant health and safety risks, such as sewage or a chemical spill.

Atherley Ball Park Beach, Ramara

Brechin Beach, Ramara

Lagoon City South Beach, Ramara

Sandy Beach, Ramara

The Steps, Ramara

Little Lake Park Midland Beach

The health unit also issued swimming advisories at several local beaches because of a higher than normal bacteria count in the water.

The following beaches have a swimming advisory in place:

Innisfil Beach Park North, Innisfil

Pete Pettersen Park Beach, Midland

Huronia Park, Penetanguishene

Washago Centennial Park Beach, Severn

A swimming advisory is issued when the bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

The beaches with an advisory are not closed, but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.

