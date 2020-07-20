Advertisement
Several beaches closed because of 'significant health and safety' risks
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has closed several beaches in Ramara Township and one in Midland.
The following beaches are closed because of significant health and safety risks, such as sewage or a chemical spill.
- Atherley Ball Park Beach, Ramara
- Brechin Beach, Ramara
- Lagoon City South Beach, Ramara
- Sandy Beach, Ramara
- The Steps, Ramara
- Little Lake Park Midland Beach
The health unit also issued swimming advisories at several local beaches because of a higher than normal bacteria count in the water.
The following beaches have a swimming advisory in place:
- Innisfil Beach Park North, Innisfil
- Pete Pettersen Park Beach, Midland
- Huronia Park, Penetanguishene
- Washago Centennial Park Beach, Severn
A swimming advisory is issued when the bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable.
The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.
The beaches with an advisory are not closed, but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.
