Several Barrie retailers offering discounted gas Friday during 3-hour window

Several Ontario retailers will offer discounted gas over a three-hour window on Friday, including seven locations in Barrie.

"This December, we want to take the opportunity to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holidays," said Mélissa Lessard, Head of North America Marketing at Couche-Tard/Circle K.

Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., Couche-Tard/Circle K will offer 10 cents off per litre of fuel, plus in-store deals.

Participating locations in Barrie include:

Esso - 62 Essa Road

Circle K - 221 Ferndale Drive South

Circle K - 610 Huronia Road, Unit B12

Esso - 7 Anne Street North

Esso - 369 Bayfield Street

Esso - 99 Mapleview Drive East

Esso - 2 Bryne Drive

More than 370 Circle K locations in Ontario will participate in the first Fuel Day.

Meanwhile, experts predict prices at the pumps to drop to an average of 134.9 cents per litre Friday, marking an 80-cent drop since June.

Gas expert Dan McTeague says it's the lowest fuel price since December 7, 2021.