There are several ways fans can get together to cheer on their favourite team as the Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Raps are coming off a 109 to 104 loss in Game 2 on Sunday. The series is now tied at one game apiece.

Toronto's team will need to win on the road to have a chance at dethroning the defending champs.

Game 3 goes Wednesday night at 9.

In Barrie, fans can watch the finals for free at the Barrie Molson Centre at 555 Bayview Drive. Doors open at 8. The city will confirm details for upcoming games once announced.

You can also watch outdoors on the big screen in Park Place. Bring a lawn chair.

Seats for the free showing of the finals at Barrie's Galaxy Cinema in the south end have proved popular. Game 3 and 4 are already at capacity.

In Newmarket, Silver City and the River Walk Commons are hosting public viewings.

The Town of Wasaga Beach will cheer on the Raptors at the RecPlex at 1724 Mosley Street at 9 on Wednesday and for the remainder of the series. Admission is free.

Orangeville will turn Mill Street into its own Jurassic Park on Friday for Game 4 of the series. Mayor Sandy Brown said broadcasting Game 2 was such a success that they decided to do it again. “Sunday night’s game two drew hundreds of enthusiastic people to Mill Street to see the game, despite colder temperatures. Friday’s Game four will likely attract even more Raptors fans.” Mill Street between Broadway and Armstrong Streets will be closed to vehicular traffic for the public viewing. Bring a chair.

And the Town of Bracebridge has also caught Raptors Fever. The Griffin Gastro Pub will host a parking lot party on Friday, June 7th for Game 4 of the series with an outdoor screen and sound system. The pub is located at 9 Chancery Lane.