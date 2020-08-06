BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say seven people lost their lives on the water and the road over the long weekend.

Three people were killed in separate drownings. Two more died in boating or paddling incidents, and another two people died in motor vehicle crashes.

OPP laid more than 6,600 traffic-related charges across the province between Friday and Monday, mostly for speeding. More than 120 were allegedly busted for stunt driving, or driving more than 50 km/h above the speed limit.

More than 200 people were ticketed for not moving over for emergency vehicles.