BARRIE, ONT. -- High humidity and rain couldn’t spoil National Ice Cream Day on Sunday. Many people headed to the Parlour ice cream shop in Thornton for some sweet relief from the heat.

Owners Brenda and Rick Coletta say they have been busier than usual, especially on evenings and weekends. The couple has seen visitors from all over the province looking for a treat.

The indulgence is a favourite for all ages, and Brenda says no one leaves their shop without a smile.

“It’s a simple food,” says Brenda. “It’s easy, melts in your mouth, doesn’t overfill you. It’s very versatile in a cone, or a cup, and it’s a real comfort to people.”

Rick says ice cream takes people back to their childhood. “It’s just a fun food when you’re a kid growing up.”

Brenda sees people making tough decisions in the shop, like how many scoops and which of the shop’s 60 flavours to choose. Many classic flavours are still crowd-pleasers: vanilla, praline pecan, maple walnut, cotton candy, and black cherry.

The Colettas are happy to be part of a feel-good ice cream experience, whether it’s a kid’s first cone or a sundae shared on a first date.