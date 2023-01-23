Serious tractor-trailer crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte

Police closed a section of Highway 11 north of Line 14 in Oro-Medonte shortly after 6:30 Monday morning for a serious collision involving a tractor-trailer.

One person was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and is expected to be air-lifted to Toronto via ORNGE, said Oro-Medonte Fire Chief Hugh Murray.

Police say the tractor-trailer struck the guardrail.

The Central Region Traffic Reconstruction Unit is on scene assisting with the investigation and is expected to remain for most of the morning.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.