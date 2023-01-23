Serious tractor-trailer crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte

A tractor-trailer collision on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on. Jan. 23, 2023. A tractor-trailer collision on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on. Jan. 23, 2023.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver