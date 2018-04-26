Featured
Serious tractor trailer crash closes Hwy. 89 in Cookstown
One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two transport trucks on Highway 89 in Cookstown, Ont. on Thursday, April 26, 2018. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 11:56AM EDT
One person has been airlifted to hospital after two tractor trailers collided on Highway 89.
The crash happened on a stretch of the highway in Cookstown between the 9th Line and 11th Line on Thursday, just after 7:30 a.m.
The OPP says one person was extricated from one of the trucks and airlifted to hospital with critical injuries. The front cab of one of the trucks was significantly damaged.
Highway 89 is expected to be closed between the 9th Line and 11th Line for several hours.