One person has been airlifted to hospital after two tractor trailers collided on Highway 89.

The crash happened on a stretch of the highway in Cookstown between the 9th Line and 11th Line on Thursday, just after 7:30 a.m.

The OPP says one person was extricated from one of the trucks and airlifted to hospital with critical injuries. The front cab of one of the trucks was significantly damaged.

Highway 89 is expected to be closed between the 9th Line and 11th Line for several hours.