Two people are in hospital, one with serious injuries, after a head-on crash in Springwater Township.

The crash happened in the area of Crossland Road and Flos Road 8 on Friday afternoon.

According to the OPP, two people were trapped and had to be extricated. Both people were taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. One person suffered life threatening injuries.

Crossland will be closed between Flos Road 8 and County Road 92 for several hours.