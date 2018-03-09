

CTV Barrie





Crossland Road has been shut down after a serious head-on crash in Springwater Township.

The crash happened in the area of Crossland and Flos Road 8 on Friday afternoon.

According to the OPP, a least two people had to be extricated. Police don’t yet know the extent of their injuries.

Crossland will be closed between Flos Road 8 and County Road 92 for several hours.