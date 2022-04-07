Serious crash shuts down Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte

A portion of Highway 12 is closed in Oro-Medonte on Thursday due to a serious head-on collision.

Oro-Medonte fire officials said the call came in at 5 a.m.

Fire officials have confirmed to CTV News that both drivers were taken to hospital. One person is in serious condition.

Emergency crews have closed Moonstone Road at Stagecoach Road, and Highway 12 is closed in both directions. Traffic is being diverted at Anderson Line and Gray Street.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will be released as they become available.