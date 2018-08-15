

Roger Klein, CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating a collision involving a transport truck and a small SUV on Highway 26.

The head-on collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the curve in the road between Hoover Lane and Grey Road 40 in The Town of the Blue Mountains.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the SUV, who suffered life threatening injuries, police said.

The 59-year old Stayner man was transported to the hospital in Collingwood and then airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

Police say the driver of the truck was not seriously hurt.

According to police, the westbound SUV crossed the center line before colliding head-on with the truck.

Highway 26 was closed between Grey Road 19 and Grey Road 40 in The Town of the Blue Mountains for the police investigation, it has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.