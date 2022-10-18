Serious crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township sends one person to hospital
Provincial police are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash in Georgian Bay Township along Highway 400 that injured one person.
Provincial police say paramedics took one man to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not provided.
The OPP reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.
Police closed the southbound lanes near South Gibson Lake Road, south of Muskoka Road 38.
The area reopened several hours later, around 4 p.m.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday morning, sources tell CTV News Vancouver. Those sources say a suspect was also shot at the scene. Their condition is not known.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday.
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 Laval, Que. children
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his son and daughter was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police described as case of deadly domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
Critics call Loblaw price freeze a PR move as grocers face accusations of profiteering
Loblaw's announcement of a price freeze on No Name products is largely a PR tactic, critics say, as Canadians and politicians accuse grocery giants of profiteering.
Centi-millionaires: How Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide
Canada is home to more than 500 people that fit in a category of wealthy individuals dubbed the ‘centi-millionaires,’ says a report by Henley & Partners.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre willing to scrap environmental assessment to please Legault
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's promise to scrap environmental assessments in Quebec is his latest move from a playbook without principle, and one that panders to Premier Francois Legault, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
This winter will be 'the worst yet' for Ontario's overburdened health-care system: expert
A medical advocate for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians is warning the combination of COVID-19 and influenza, paired with crowded hospitals and staff shortages, means this may be the worst winter yet for Ontario's overburdened health-care system.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post-Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric says budgets for Prince Edward Island's power grid should be increased to help the province better withstand the next major storm, after what critics are calling a "lost decade" of inaction.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday and an increase in hospitalizations.
-
P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19 death, significant increase in hospitalizations
Health officials on Prince Edward Island reported one new death in the province's weekly update Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 Laval, Que. children
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his son and daughter was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police described as case of deadly domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
-
'Embarrassing and humiliating': PQ leader seeks support against swearing oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes he can sit in the legislature without swearing an oath to the King, even if the secretary general of the legislature says otherwise.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill
A Mazda 3 struck two pedestrians just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East, according to police.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson both accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of shirking his duty to help disperse the 'Freedom Convoy' that paralyzed the national capital's downtown core, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting woman near uOttawa campus
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old man with sexually assaulting a woman near the uOttawa campus last week.
Toronto
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive
A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.
-
A new 'world-class' university is set to open in Ontario in the next two years
A brand new university is set to open its doors to post-secondary students in southern Ontario in 2024.
Kitchener
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
-
Regional chair candidate's share ideas for tackling homelessness
Days before Waterloo region residents head to the polls to select a new regional chair, the candidates running for the position are sharing their plans to tackle homelessness.
-
Accused linked to body discovered in Erin, Ont. named Canada's 8th most wanted fugitive
The Ontario man accused of the murder of Frederick (John) Hatch whose body was found in Erin, Ont. in 2015 has been named Canada’s eighth most wanted fugitive.
London
-
Public meeting tonight on Chesley emergency department closure
It’s expected to be standing room only Tuesday night, as Chesley residents get to voice their concerns about the closure of their town’s emergency department.
-
Extended mask mandate: Western University students weigh in
It was a decision that prompted swift backlash from many in the Western University student community. Now, with the school extending its mask mandate, some students are expressing support.
-
Middlesex County OPP launch sudden death investigation at Weldon Park
Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a sudden death at Weldon Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nipissing police say victim was hit by a car, then beaten by occupants
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday morning, sources tell CTV News Vancouver. Those sources say a suspect was also shot at the scene. Their condition is not known.
Windsor
-
-
‘I’m mad as hell’: Administrative exits highlight of Amherstburg election event
The four candidates running to be mayor participated in a “meet the candidates” event last Wednesday.
-
Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market celebrates seventh season success
While farmers’ markets are typically considered sunny, summer events, the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market (DWFM) is extending its season to the end of the year.
Calgary
-
Calgary men among Canada's top 25 most wanted
Two of Canada's 25 most wanted are connected to crimes in Calgary: Kier Bryan Granado and Talal Amer.
-
Rare 1st edition Anne of Green Gables novel found in Alberta museum
A rare printing of a classic Canadian novel related to the Anne of Green Gables series has been located on the shelves of an Alberta heritage museum.
-
'I don't select the leader': Nixon says he'll work with Smith to keep UCP together, defeat NDP
Alberta's finance minister didn't exactly offer a glowing review of new premier Danielle Smith Tuesday, but he said he respects the process that saw her elected.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees 'Soaring growth after a long stagnation': Conference Board
Saskatoon’s economy outpaced every major Canadian city this year, according to the October report from the Conference Board of Canada.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday morning, sources tell CTV News Vancouver. Those sources say a suspect was also shot at the scene. Their condition is not known.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater levels drop
The viral evidence of COVID-19 in Saskatoon’s wastewater has dropped by 35 per cent, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.
Edmonton
-
83-year-old pilot survives plane crash in northern Alberta
Police say the skill of an 83-year-old pilot saved his life in a plane crash. The pilot suffered minor physical injuries, but police say his skill in landing the plane during the incident saved his life.
-
'I don't select the leader': Nixon says he'll work with Smith to keep UCP together, defeat NDP
Alberta's finance minister didn't exactly offer a glowing review of new premier Danielle Smith Tuesday, but he said he respects the process that saw her elected.
-
Woodcroft fine with 'healthy' goalie competition as Skinner starts against Sabres
It's still very early in the Oilers season, but after two games the Edmonton goaltender with the best stats has not been the $25 million free agent.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday morning, sources tell CTV News Vancouver. Those sources say a suspect was also shot at the scene. Their condition is not known.
-
Police ID man gunned down at Vancouver golf course
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down at a Vancouver golf course Monday – a killing authorities believe was linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.
-
B.C. fugitive tops Canada's list of most-wanted, reward of up to $250K offered
A man who escaped a B.C. prison this summer has topped a list of Canada's most-wanted fugitives, with a reward of up to $250,000 being offered for information leading to his arrest.