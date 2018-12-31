

Dufferin OPP is investigating a single-vehicle ‘serious crash’ on Highway 10 north of Shelburne on Monday.

The road is closed in both directions between 240 and 250 Sideroad in Melancthon for the investigation.

Officers say an SUV left the road and appeared to have hit a tree just after the noon hour.

Two people that were in the vehicle have been taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact Dufferin OPP.