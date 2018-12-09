

CTV Barrie





Five people including children were sent to a hospital after a head-on-collision near Orillia Sunday morning.



Provincial Police responded to the crash shortly before 11:00 a.m., after a pickup truck collided with a sedan at the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and Highway 12.



Police say the female driver of the truck was charged with careless driving after failing to stop at the stop sign.

Roads in the area were closed for approximately two hours for the investigation.

The injuries are considered non-life threatening.