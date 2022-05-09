Serious crash involving motorcycle and bicycle on Hwy 26 under investigation

Provincial police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle and bicycle in Thornbury.

Police say the crash happened late Monday morning on Highway 26 at Grey County Road 113 between Peel Street and 11th Line.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown, along with what caused the collision.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.

There are detours in place.

Police ask any witnesses to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.