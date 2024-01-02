BARRIE
Barrie

    • Serious crash into hydro pole closes Oro-Medonte's Line 7 North on New Year's Eve

    A serious road incident occurred in Oro-Medonte on New Year's Eve.

    Provincial police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Sunday at 3 p.m.

    Arriving at Line 7 North near Bass Lake Sideroad, police discovered a vehicle had left the roadway, struck a hydro pole, and rolled onto its side.

    Simcoe County emergency personnel worked to bring the driver and passenger safely out of the vehicle.

    The driver was transported to a Barrie hospital with minor injuries; however, the passenger was taken to hospital with more serious concerns.

    Line 7 North between Diamond Valley Drive and Bass Lake Sideroad was closed as the OPP's technical team investigated the collision.

    The investigation is ongoing.

