Serious crash in Severn Township, three sent to hospital
A Jeep and pickup truck lay mangled following a serious crash in Severn Township, Ont. on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 (CTV News/Chris Garry)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 11:50AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:43PM EST
A serious collision in Severn Township sent three people to hospital on Tuesday evening.
Police say a pickup truck and Jeep collided on Division Road West between Wainman Line and Fairgrounds Road just after 8 p.m.
One occupants was taken to a Toronto area hospital with critical injuries.
Two other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in Orillia.
The road remained for several hours for the police investigation.