

CTV Barrie





A serious collision in Severn Township sent three people to hospital on Tuesday evening.

Police say a pickup truck and Jeep collided on Division Road West between Wainman Line and Fairgrounds Road just after 8 p.m.

One occupants was taken to a Toronto area hospital with critical injuries.

Two other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in Orillia.

The road remained for several hours for the police investigation.