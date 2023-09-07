Serious collision on Highway 60 in Huntsville under investigation

Two people suffered injuries in a collision on Highway 60 in Huntsville.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Fairyview Drive.

Paramedics, police, and firefighters rushed to the scene to find two SUVs had collided.

One driver, a 40-year-old man, was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, and the other driver, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The OPP traffic team is assisting with the investigation into what caused the crash.

The area between Crescent Bay Lane and Allisons Point Road was closed for several hours for the investigation. The highway has since reopened to traffic.

Police urge witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.