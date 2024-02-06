Serious collision closes Conc. 9 West in Tiny Township

Provincial police have closed a significant artery in Tiny Township after an early morning crash.

Police were called to Concession Road 9 West between Simcoe County Road 6 and Tiny Beaches Road South at 3:30 Tuesday.

They are investigating the scene of a seroius collision involving a vehicle that left the roadway.

The road will remain closed for much of the morning.

Further details regarding the road reopening will follow once they become available.