BARRIE
Barrie

    • Serious collision closes Conc. 9 West in Tiny Township

    A sign reading 'Road Closed' (File Photo) A sign reading 'Road Closed' (File Photo)
    Provincial police have closed a significant artery in Tiny Township after an early morning crash.

    Police were called to Concession Road 9 West between Simcoe County Road 6 and Tiny Beaches Road South at 3:30 Tuesday.

    They are investigating the scene of a seroius collision involving a vehicle that left the roadway.

    The road will remain closed for much of the morning.

    Further details regarding the road reopening will follow once they become available.

