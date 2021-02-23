BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating at least 16 small arsons at a popular hiking destination in Orillia.

Police say that a tree was smoking over the weekend but not fully engulfed when officers arrived at Scout Valley.

The OPP says the tree had to be cut down to ensure the fire wouldn't spread.

The Orillia Fire Department reported there had been 15 other similar fire incidents since the fall.

Officials believe the suspicious fires were all deliberately set.

The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Information could lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.