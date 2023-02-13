Series of armed robberies in Barrie under investigation

Police want to identify a man believed to be involved in a series of robberies in Barrie over the past four weeks.

They say on January 17, a masked man held up a variety store in a plaza on Duckworth Street and Grove Street East with two edged weapons before taking off on foot.

A few weeks later, on February 8, police say a man armed with an edged weapon robbed a convenience store in a plaza on the south side of Cundles Road West, west of Bayfield Street.

Days later, on February 11, police report the first store was robbed again by a suspect with two edged weapons.

Police release images of a man wanted in connection with robberies at variety stores in Barrie, Ont. (Barrie Police Services)

According to police, the suspect has eluded the K9 unit following each alleged crime.

Police believe the suspect is a white man in his late 20s with a slim build, who is roughly six feet to six feet two inches tall.

He wore white high-top-style shoes in the first two robberies and red high-tops in the third.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129.