BARRIE -- Two Toronto men are facing multiple gun-related charges after separate traffic stops in Vaughan.

On Friday, around 1 a.m., York Regional Police say officers observed a vehicle swerving near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue.

After an officer stopped the vehicle, police say the driver had been drinking and was arrested after failing a breathalyzer test.

According to police, a concerned citizen pulled over to help when the driver resisisted arrest and fought with officers while attempting to reach for his waistband.

When both the driver and the vehicle were searched, officers say they found a loaded handgun and what is believed to be cocaine.

Sirvon Edwards, 38, now faces numerous charges including:

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunitio

On Saturday, York Regional Police say officers were conducting a RIDE program near Highway 400 and Steeles Avenue.

According to police, oficers stopped a vehicle they say had a "strong odor of cannabis."

After a search of the vehicle, police say officers found a loaded handgun.

Brandon Kyeremeh, 27, faces numerous charges including: