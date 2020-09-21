Advertisement
Separate traffic stops in Vaughan lead to multiple charges
A York Regional Police badge
BARRIE -- Two Toronto men are facing multiple gun-related charges after separate traffic stops in Vaughan.
On Friday, around 1 a.m., York Regional Police say officers observed a vehicle swerving near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue.
After an officer stopped the vehicle, police say the driver had been drinking and was arrested after failing a breathalyzer test.
According to police, a concerned citizen pulled over to help when the driver resisisted arrest and fought with officers while attempting to reach for his waistband.
When both the driver and the vehicle were searched, officers say they found a loaded handgun and what is believed to be cocaine.
Sirvon Edwards, 38, now faces numerous charges including:
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunitio
On Saturday, York Regional Police say officers were conducting a RIDE program near Highway 400 and Steeles Avenue.
According to police, oficers stopped a vehicle they say had a "strong odor of cannabis."
After a search of the vehicle, police say officers found a loaded handgun.
Brandon Kyeremeh, 27, faces numerous charges including:
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition.