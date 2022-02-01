Sentencing hearing for 2020 Clearview Township home invasion 'gone wrong'

Sentencing proceedings are underway for a Toronto man who pleaded guilty in November to dumping the body of an alleged accomplice following what police called a "home invasion gone wrong" two years ago in Clearview Township.

According to police, 35-year-old Marvin Lattif was one of four men from Toronto who broke into a home along the Collingwood Clearview Townline in the early morning hours on March 2, 2020.

They said gunshots rang out, and two men were struck, one of whom was the homeowner, who police say survived the attack.

The other was 36-year-old Rohan Rose.

Police said that Lattif and two other men drove Rose back to Toronto.

Surveillance video captured the men getting out of a car around 2 a.m. before pulling a body out. The men then appeared to dump the body before getting back into the vehicle and taking off.

Police later found the body of Rohan Rose in a snowbank.

They arrested Lattif six months later.

On Tuesday, the Crown told the court that Lattif tried to conceal any connection to Rose’s death in dumping the body.

Assistant Crown Attorney Julie Janiuk called Lattif’s actions selfish, legally and morally reprehensible.

The Crown is asking for Lattif to serve 18 months to two years behind bars.

His lawyer suggested Lattif serve three months.

The Toronto man apologized in court to the family of Rohan Rose, saying he lost a brother that day.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 3.