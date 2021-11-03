Sentencing begins for Barrie man convicted of killing father and son

Barrie, Ont. -

The Barrie man found guilty of stabbing a father and son to death nearly five years ago heard statements from the victim's family at his sentencing hearing Wednesday.

"I will never forget what you have done," said Rose Beaton, Nick Pasowisty's mother.

Nick and his father, James Pasowisty, died in their William Street apartment in Barrie of multiple stab wounds on Feb. 8, 2017.

Police found the pair in a pool of blood and, shortly after, arrested Dyrrin Daley.

Beaton told the court Daley's actions on the night of her son's death were those of "a hate crime."

"The brutalness and severity of what you have done I will never comprehend," she added.

Throughout the course of the nearly month-long trial, Daley stood by his testimony that he acted in self-defence.

He said he went into a trance-like state and blacked out after being attacked by the Pastowisty's.

The 28-year-old testified he went to the William Street apartment to make a deal for marijuana with a double-bladed knife, a flashlight and an expandable baton. Daley said he intended to make a trade for some pot.

Upon handing down her guilty verdict in August, Justice Vanessa Christie questioned Daley's version of events.

The defence is asking for extra credit for time served behind bars.

Daley's lawyer, James Harbic, argued for 11 more years for his client to become eligible for parole, while the Crown wants life in prison with no chance of parole for a total of 20 years.

Justice Christie scheduled her sentencing decision for Nov. 25.