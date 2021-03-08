INNISFIL, ONT. -- Just before her 90th birthday, Barb Elcome rolled up her sleeve to get a COVID-19 booster shot in Innisfil.

"That was the best ever!" Elcome said as she left the Innisfil Recreational Centre's vaccine clinic on Monday with her husband.

The couple said they had been leaning on love and laughter to help them cope during the past year. "We've lost all our hugs, kisses, friendships and outings," they said.

Appointments for those 85 and older are booked solid into mid-March as seniors grow eager to do what they can to end a painfully quiet year without visits from their grandchildren and friends.

The health unit reports more than 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been given to date to priority groups, including long-term care and retirement home residents.

Residents 85 and over are currently eligible to be vaccinated, with the next grouping of adults in the next priority group.

The health unit hasn't said when they might have enough supply to lower the priority age group.

How can I get vaccinated in Simcoe Muskoka?

There are 13 vaccination clinics and drive-thrus open across the region.

Depending on supply, public health hopes to have at least 75 per cent of the region immunized with both doses by the end of the summer.

Click here to find out how to book an appointment and who is eligible.