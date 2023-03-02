Seniors in Innisfil, Ont. are going to the birds
On the first day of March, ideaLab was for the birds.
A dozen seniors arrived at the Innisfil library to build birdhouses under a project funded by the province under the Ontario Keeping Innisfil Seniors Healthy, Active and Connected Seniors Community Grants program.
The library coordinates the creation and delivery of 200 craft kits for isolated seniors.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
This project will allow the Innisfil ideaLAB & Innisfil Public Library in partnership with the Town of Innisfil and local retirement homes, to deliver craft kits for older adults, broadening their opportunities to collaborate and develop community connections through the Senior’s Craft Kits Program.
The Ontario government is investing in its seniors in Innisfil by funding $56,881 in three projects that are intended to help seniors stay safe, fit, active, healthy and socially connected in their community.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
WATCH LIVE | Canada's elections commissioner 'seized' with review of foreign interference complaints
Canada's elections commissioner says her office is 'seized' with reviewing complaints and information regarding allegations of foreign interference during the last two federal elections. 'This review is ongoing... to determine whether there's any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act,' she told MPs studying allegations of Chinese meddling.
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
Indigo says hacking group with Russian ties responsible for breach, won't pay ransom
Indigo says its cybersecurity breach last month was done using a tool known as LockBit, developed by a hacking group of the same name that has ties to Russian organized crime.
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
As reverse mortgages boom in popularity, here's what you need to know
CTVNews.ca looks at what you need to know about reverse motrgages, which are seeing a surge in popularity as more Canadians seek to age in place.
Sales of beer, wine by volume see historic declines in Canada: StatCan
Alcohol sales by volume saw their largest drop in years -- in some cases ever on record -- despite bringing in more money overall, a recent report from Statistics Canada says.
Pilot diverts flight, treating passengers to stunning show of Northern Lights
Passengers on a flight from England to Iceland were treated to stunning views as the pilot looped around to catch the display of aurora borealis in the night sky.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warnings expanded in the Maritimes ahead of approaching snow
Environment Canada has expanded recent snowfall warnings into central New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton. Winter storm warnings have also been issued for Halifax County and Guysborough County in Nova Scotia.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
-
N.S. has so far welcomed 63 asylum seekers who entered Canada through Quebec
Nova Scotia's immigration minister says the province has so far welcomed 63 asylum seekers who arrived in the country through an irregular border crossing in Quebec.
Montreal
-
Police find frozen pig carcasses hanging from Montreal overpasses
Montreal police are investigating a mysterious case of three frozen pig carcasses that were found hanging under overpasses in different locations overnight.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants no-pets clauses gone from Quebec leases
Quebec Solidaire (QS) is continuing its campaign to eliminate no-pet clauses on residential rental leases. QS MNAs Manon Masse and Andres Fontecilla were at the Montreal SPCA on Thursday to announce that the party would table a bill before the end of the session in the national assembly 'to allow pets in all Quebec homes.'
-
No indication donation by Chinese billionaire was suspect, says Montreal university
The Montreal university that was promised an $800,000 donation as part of an alleged plot by the Chinese government to influence Justin Trudeau says the pledge came at a different time in Canada-China relations.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Orleans explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
-
A look at the most expensive home ever sold in Manotick
Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties says the home known as 'The Estate"\' sold in February for $4.2 million, the highest-ever residential property sold in the south Ottawa neighbourhood.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canada's elections commissioner 'seized' with review of foreign interference complaints
Canada's elections commissioner says her office is 'seized' with reviewing complaints and information regarding allegations of foreign interference during the last two federal elections. 'This review is ongoing... to determine whether there's any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act,' she told MPs studying allegations of Chinese meddling.
Toronto
-
Baggage found in Toronto street tracked to owner with help of Air Canada flight attendant, delivery driver
A delivery driver spotted two pieces of luggage sitting in the middle of the street in downtown Toronto with Air Canada baggage tags. Instead of ignoring the lost luggage, he decided to do something about it.
-
'Hazardous' snowstorm aiming for southern Ontario prompts weather watch
Another blast of winter weather will dump up to 20 centimetres of snow in southern Ontario and disrupt weekend travel plans.
-
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
Kitchener
-
Hold and secure status lifted at five Guelph schools after reports of suspicious male: police
Guelph police have lifted the hold and secure status at five schools but are still investigating reports of a suspicious male in the area of Scottsdale Drive and Wilsonview Avenue.
-
Road reopens following crash in Waterloo neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police say a road in a Waterloo neighbourhood has reopened following a crash on Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
London
-
One person hurt as hybrid rail/road pickup and SUV collide
One person was hurt Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash southwest of Mount Brydges. The collision occurred on Christina Road near Glendon Drive around 8:30 a.m.
-
Did you notice two bright lights in the sky Wednesday night?
Did you notice two bright lights in the sky Wednesday night? It was Jupiter and Venus — Just after sunset, the two planets appeared in the evening sky at their closest approach point.
-
Winter storm watch in effect for London and area
A winter storm watch is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford and Huron-Perth.
Northern Ontario
-
Search on for missing northern Ontario plane
Search and rescue crews are looking for a small commercial plane with two people on board that went missing Tuesday in a remote area of northern Ontario.
-
Deportation relief for northern Ont. family after CTV News story
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has learned some good news following a story on a Sudbury-area family facing deportation to Mexico.
-
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
Windsor
-
'Heavy wet snow or rain': Special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex with heavy wet snow or rain expected.
-
LaSalle woman caught going over double speed limit
A 21-year-old LaSalle woman has been charged after police say she was going double the speed limit.
-
Stellantis partners with UWindsor for applied leadership program
The University of Windsor Continuing Education Department has announced a partnership with Stellantis for the upcoming session of its Applied Leadership Program.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
Calgary developer avoids jail time for drunk-driving crash
Calgary businessman John Torode avoided jail time and said he "regrets" driving impaired as he pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, against two victims in a head-on crash south of Calgary in June 2020.
-
Baby gorilla expected at the Calgary Zoo in spring 2023
There's some big baby news at the Calgary Zoo!
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges, police say over 24,000 narcotics unaccounted for
A Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Saskatoon facing nearly $11M budget shortfall with plans to drain multiple reserves
A City of Saskatoon budget shortfall for 2022 has grown even larger than last projected, totalling $ 10.99 million dollars.
-
Here's the one thing Sask. doctor organizations say would greatly improve health care in the province
Saskatchewan's two major physicians' organizations are asking the provincial government to devote a "significant portion" of new federal health care money to overhauling Saskatchewan's approach to family medicine.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
9 Alberta Emergency Alerts in a row were a testing 'glitch': province
The sending of several emergency alert notifications to Albertans' phones, televisions and radios Wednesday afternoon was a testing "glitch," the province's public safety minister says.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
February home sales down 33% in Vancouver from 10-year average, board says
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says February's home sales were up 76.9 per cent from January, but down 47.2 per cent from the year before.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.