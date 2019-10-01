Barrie councillors voted to bring some cost savings to seniors on Monday evening.

Councillors voted to make public transit in Barrie free for the city's senior community every Thursday.

The idea follows a pilot project where the city made bus rides free for seniors for the entire month of June.

During that time, ridership went up, and the project attracted many who didn't usually use the service.

In a recent survey, many seniors expressed that while they enjoyed the month-long free transit, they would prefer a free day every week.