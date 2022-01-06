Seniors' homes vulnerable amid rising Omicron variant cases

The Omicron variant is infecting Ontario seniors at record rates, with cases among those 60 and older soaring since the New Year.

Simcoe Muskoka's health unit reports COVID-19 outbreaks in more than a dozen long-term care homes and four retirement homes.

"Although this variant shows less severity for most cases by its infectiousness, it is going to result in a high number of people that are quite ill and require hospital care," said the region's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner.

The largest outbreak is at Muskoka Shores in Gravenhurst, with more than three dozen staff and residents testing positive for the virus.

The Barrieview retirement home in Barrie has more than 20 residents and staff infected, including two hospitalizations.

Trillium Manor in Orillia has 11 resident cases reported.

Ontario's Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said he expects the case counts would continue to rise across the province because of Omicron's rapid transmission rate.

Dr. Gardner said it would appear two doses of the vaccine aren't enough to keep everyone safe from infection and serious illness, prompting residents to get a booster shot.

"The protection that we had from vaccination in the third wave, and certainly in the fourth wave, we are not seeing that degree of protection now."

The variant has caused widespread staffing shortages, with many taking a leave of absence, isolating or falling ill.

Dr. Gardner advised following safety protocols, such as masking, social distancing, limiting contacts and getting vaccinated.

Last month, the province limited visitors to seniors' homes to reduce the potential spread of the virus.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides