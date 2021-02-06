Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Majority of COVID-19 variant cases across Ontario reside in Simcoe County, study finds
'I almost threw up when I saw it,' Barrie, Ont., family says Roberta Place was shocking prior to outbreak
People connected to Barrie, Ont. barred from 2 GTA retirement homes
Calls for police-enforced ring around City of Barrie as concerns mount over COVID-19 variant
Innisfil man wants answers after isolating for almost a year
Highly-contagious U.K. COVID-19 variant will likely be dominant strain in Ontario by March, modelling suggests
Full list of new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Ontario
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?