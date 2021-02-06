BARRIE, ONT. -- Seniors at Simcoe County-run long-term care homes pushed up their sleeves Saturday to receive their second doses of vaccines to guard against COVID-19.

At Georgian Manor in Penetanguishene, 117 residents received their second shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Saturday, while two people got their first.

Sunset Manor in Collingwood also hosted a vacciantion clinic Saturday. Residents of Trillium Manor in Orillia and Beeton's Simcoe Manor get their chance on Tuesday.