Senior suffers serious injuries when struck by a vehicle in Tiny Twp
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 12:14PM EST
Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson)
A 78-year-old woman is in a hospital suffering serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Tiny Township.
Provincial police say the woman was hit while walking on Baseline Road near Ellery Side Road on Saturday shortly after 11 a.m.
She was taken to a local hospital and then flown by air Ornge to a Toronto-area hospital for further treatment.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstance surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is encouraged to contact police.