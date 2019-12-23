A 78-year-old woman is in a hospital suffering serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Tiny Township.

Provincial police say the woman was hit while walking on Baseline Road near Ellery Side Road on Saturday shortly after 11 a.m.

She was taken to a local hospital and then flown by air Ornge to a Toronto-area hospital for further treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstance surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is encouraged to contact police.