Senior robbed of wallet, pushed to ground by thief: OPP

Provincial police are searching for a man who claimed to be a police officer and pushed a senior to the ground after stealing from his wallet in Wasaga Beach.

Huronia West OPP says the victim walked out of the TD bank on Stonebridge Boulevard after withdrawing money on Monday when the suspect approached him.

Police say the suspect identified himself as a police officer and said he needed to see the man's wallet.

The senior handed it over, and police say the suspect emptied the money inside and "forcibly pushed the victim to the ground."

Police say the suspect, a white man wearing a white, silver or chrome helmet, left the scene on a red/burgundy and white e-bike north on Main Street.

They say the senior suffered minor injuries, adding that some bystanders rushed to his aid and called the police.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is urged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.