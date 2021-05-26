Advertisement
Senior missing overnight found safe in Collingwood
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 11:08AM EDT
OPP cars parked near a command post for a senior reported missing, and then found Wed., May 26, 2021. (Roger Klein/CTV)
BARRIE, ONT. -- An 80-year-old woman from Collingwood has been found safe after she went missing for over 11 hours.
The police helicopter was flying over the town Wednesday morning in search of the senior.
The canine team and members from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP also conducted a ground search.
The OPP had a command post set up on Lockhart Road where they say the woman was last seen walking at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
She was located around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the woman and taken to the hospital for assessment.
