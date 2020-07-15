BARRIE, ONT. -- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident involving police that left a 73-year-old man dead.

Provincial police say they received a call on Wednesday morning about a man assaulting people at a Valu-Mart grocery store on Highway 35 in Minden.

According to the SIU, the suspect left the store and was followed by officers to a house on Indian Point Road, east of Haliburton.

"There was an interaction with the man and two officers discharged their firearms," stated the SIU report.

The 73-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Jason Folz later posted a video on Twitter saying, "The area is safe, and there is no longer a concern for public safety."

The SIU is encouraging anyone with further information on this incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.