

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A single-vehicle rollover has claimed the life of an 88-year-old man in Georgian Bay Township.

Provincial police tell CTV News the SUV crashed into the rock face in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday..

OPP says the vehicle was found roughly 20 meters off the roadway in a ditch north of exit 162.

Police have identified the victim as a Muskoka Lakes man.

They say he was the only person in the vehicle.