Senior killed in collision on Hwy 400 in Georgian Bay Township
Emergency crews attend the scene of a fatal single-vehicle collision on Hwy 400 in Georgian Bay Township on Wed., Sept. 18, 2019 (Police handout)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 2:40PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019 4:58PM EDT
A single-vehicle rollover has claimed the life of an 88-year-old man in Georgian Bay Township.
Provincial police tell CTV News the SUV crashed into the rock face in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday..
OPP says the vehicle was found roughly 20 meters off the roadway in a ditch north of exit 162.
Police have identified the victim as a Muskoka Lakes man.
They say he was the only person in the vehicle.