BARRIE, ONT. -- A 78-year-old driver died following a two-vehicle collision on Thursday afternoon in Caledon, west of Airport Road.

Officers responded to the crash on Highway 9 involving an SUV and pickup truck.

Police say the truck was travelling west on Airport Road when it hit the SUV as it pulled out of a private lot.

Police say the victim, the SUV driver, was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

The pickup truck driver was treated at the scene and released.

Police are continuing to investigate the deadly crash and are asking for any witnesses to comes forward.