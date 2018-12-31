

CTV Barrie





An 81-year-old Bradford man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Bradford on Sunday evening.

South Simcoe Police say the man was involved in a two-vehicle collision around 7 p.m. in the area of Holland Street West and Deer Run Crescent.

According to police, the drivers of the vehicles got out to access the damage when a third vehicle drove up, striking one of the cars and pushed it into the 81-year-old man.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital where he was later transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

The other drivers suffered minor injuries.