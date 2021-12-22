Senior identified as victim of last month's Meaford house fire

Police released the identity of the victim who died in a late-night house fire last month in Meaford.

Police, along with paramedics and firefighters from the Inter Township Fire Department and the Chatsworth Fire Department, responded to the blaze that broke out shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Grey Bruce OPP says Eldon Lynk, 81, was removed from the house on the 10th Concession and pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing with help from the forensic team, the chief coroner and the Ontario Fire Mashal.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.