Senior hit by car while crossing street dies of injuries
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 12:17PM EST
An 84-year-old man died in hospital after being struck by a car in Newmarket on Wednesday evening.
York Regional Police say the senior was crossing Leslie Street when he was hit by the car.
Police say the 32-year-old driver remained at the scene and was not injured.
The pedestrian was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.