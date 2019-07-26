

Staff at Barrie Manor are distraught this morning after the death of a senior who fell from a second-storey window.

Emergency crews were called to the Blake Street facility in Barrie just before 7 a.m. after the 89-year-old man was found on the ground below the open window. Paramedics performed CPR, but he did not survive.

"It's very devastating to us because we do everything we can to help the elderly," Barrie Manor's Diana Boyse said through her tears.

Boyse says they admitted the man just yesterday after he was released from the hospital. She said he was in extreme pain and his family were unable to care for him. "We are a transitional home, for families waiting to go to long-term care."

Barrie Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the senior's death.