Senior dies of injuries from Bradford trailer fire earlier this month

An 87-year-old Bradford man who suffered critical injuries when a fire broke out in his trailer earlier this month has died.

Emergency crews attended the motorhome fire on Nov. 3 on Canal Road near Simcoe Road and found the man with severe burns.

He was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Toronto hospital, where police say he died of his injuries three days later.

Police issued a release Wednesday about the man's death, adding the Ontario Fire Marshal's office is still investigating the cause of the blaze.