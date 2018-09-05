

CTV Barrie





A Barrie woman has died of her injuries following a two-vehicle collision in the city.

The crash happened on Friday, August 24 around 11:30 a.m. between a Buick and pickup truck.

Police say the car was travelling on Shirley Avenue and when it turned onto Anne Street North it was struck by the truck.

The 85-year-old driver of the Buick was airlifted to hospital where she later died.

The 72-year-old man driving the pickup truck was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.