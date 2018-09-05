Featured
Senior dies of injuries after collision in Barrie
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 11:43AM EDT
A Barrie woman has died of her injuries following a two-vehicle collision in the city.
The crash happened on Friday, August 24 around 11:30 a.m. between a Buick and pickup truck.
Police say the car was travelling on Shirley Avenue and when it turned onto Anne Street North it was struck by the truck.
The 85-year-old driver of the Buick was airlifted to hospital where she later died.
The 72-year-old man driving the pickup truck was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.