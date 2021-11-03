Senior dies in head-on collision in Kawartha Lakes

Barrie, Ont. -

One person died following a head-on collision on Highway 7 in Kawartha Lakes.

Provincial police say the deadly crash involving an SUV and sedan happened early Tuesday afternoon just east of Omemee.

Police say a 78-year-old Omemee woman died at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the other driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the area to motorists for several hours.

They reopened the roads shortly before 10 p.m.

Police ask witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage to contact the Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation is ongoing.