An apparent accidental fall into Gibson Lake has claimed the life of a senior in Georgian Bay Township.

Police confirm the senior, who has not been identified, died on Tuesday night after it's believed he fell from of his property along Hansen’s Road.

First responders said the call for help came in at 9:47 p.m., after the man's family reported he went outside to clear snow off of satellite dish, before tragedy struck. It's believed the man fell off a building on his property, and down the rock face into the water.

A man has died after falling into the water in an apparent accident at a property along Gibson Lake on Hansen’s Road in Georgian Bay Township last night ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/4Gr36axAc4 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) November 6, 2019

Police arrived on scene, getting the man closer to land. Fire fighters pulled him out of the water but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

Ontario Provincial Police believe there is no foul play, or criminal activity. The death is being treated as an accident.