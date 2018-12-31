

CTV Barrie





An 81-year-old Bradford man has died of his injuries more than a week after being struck by a vehicle in Bradford.

South Simcoe Police say the man was involved in a two-vehicle collision on December 30 in the area of Holland Street West and Deer Run Crescent.

According to police, the drivers of the vehicles got out to access the damage when a third vehicle drove up, striking one of the cars and pushed it into the 81-year-old man.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital where he was later transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

He died on Tuesday in hospital.

The other drivers suffered minor injuries.